ED provisionally attaches residential apartment and cash worth Rs 8.67 crore in Hinjewadi Waqf land scam case
ED has attached apartment at Pune worth Rs 1.50 Crore, Rs 7.17 Crore lying in bank account of TIET in the case of Imtiyaz Mohd. Hussain Shaikh and others in connection with the waqf land fraud case
The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached a residential apartment at Pune worth Rs 1.50 Crore and Rs 7.17 Crore lying in the bank account of Tabut Inam Endowment Trust (TIET) in the case of Imtiyaz Mohd. Hussain Shaikh and others in connection with the waqf land fraud case .
ED had initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of FIR and charge sheets filed by Pune Police against the accused persons for claiming compensation amount of Rs 8.67 Crore against the acquisition of land of TIET by submitting fabricated documents of TIET to Deputy Collector, Land Acquisition Office No. 13 and impersonating as office bearers of TIET.
Investigation by ED revealed that accused persons Imtiyaz Mohd. Hussain, Chand Ramzan Mulani, Satish Rajguru, Santosh Kamble and others in connivance with Mohd. Ishraque Khan alias Zarif Khan made fake and fabricated documents of TIET. They also forged the signatures of various persons who were shown as Trustees of TIET in their fake documents and opened a bank account in the name of TIET by using the said fabricated documents. The compensation amount of Rs 8.67 crores was credited in the bank account of TIET opened by accused persons and was subsequently diverted for purchase of residential flat and personal gains. Further investigation is under progress, the ED stated in its release.
The Bund Garden Police had lodged an FIR against Imtiaz Shaikh and Chand Mulani, both of whom were arrested on charges of posinmg themselves as the trust’s president and secretary. The duo had also submitted a forged document of the state Wakf Board giving its consent to their appointment after which the collector office released the amount to them instead of the real trust members.
According to the FIR, TIET ,which is registered with the Waqf board, owns eight hectares of 57.1 R land at Gat no. 335/1 in Maan village in Mulshi taluka of Pune district. The state government acquired five hectares 51 R land out of the total land for the Rajiv Gandhi IT Park. The government was supposed to give around ₹9.64 crore to the trust in return and accordingly had released an amount of ₹7.73 crore. The amount was siphoned off by the accused who prepared bogus documents and resorted to cheating the government.
The ED in Feb had started investigating the case after which state minorities minister Nawab Malik, currently in judicial custody, had said that he was open to all books of the waqf department being examined by the central agency.