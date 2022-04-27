ED provisionally attaches residential apartment and cash worth Rs 8.67 crore in Hinjewadi Waqf land scam case

Investigation by ED revealed that accused persons Imtiyaz Mohd. Hussain, Chand Ramzan Mulani, Satish Rajguru, Santosh Kamble and others in connivance with Mohd. Ishraque Khan alias Zarif Khan made fake and fabricated documents of TIET. They also forged the signatures of various persons who were shown as Trustees of TIET in their fake documents and opened a bank account in the name of TIET by using the said fabricated documents. The compensation amount of Rs 8.67 crores was credited in the bank account of TIET opened by accused persons and was subsequently diverted for purchase of residential flat and personal gains. Further investigation is under progress, the ED stated in its release.

The Bund Garden Police had lodged an FIR against Imtiaz Shaikh and Chand Mulani, both of whom were arrested on charges of posinmg themselves as the trust’s president and secretary. The duo had also submitted a forged document of the state Wakf Board giving its consent to their appointment after which the collector office released the amount to them instead of the real trust members.