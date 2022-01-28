Election Commission's restrictions constrain the opposition, not the BJP

Elections are truly a festival in villages when, for once politicians come calling to the doorstep of the poorest villagers. It also provides an opportunity to the poor to earn some easy money by getting involved in poll campaigns. It’s also an opportunity to socialise, an opportunity for taking a day out at the expense of political parties.

But restrictions on physical rallies and outdoor events by the Election Commission of India (ECI) over fear of a third wave, have robbed the people of constituencies going to the polls in the first phase of both money and fun.

The campaign had in fact started long before the EC notified the election on January 08and imposed restrictions on public gatherings. All roadshows and rallies were first banned till January 15 and the ban was further extended till January 31.

Till January 8, all opposition parties were drawing huge crowds to their rallies. While Priyanka Gandhi Vadra proved to be a big draw, Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party was addressing large gatherings long past midnight. The atmosphere was electrifying and the momentum was with the opposition. But the restrictions clearly left the opposition in the lurch.

Without the resources to reach voters digitally or the ability to connect with voters on smart phones and WhatsApp, they lost the momentum. Political parties with support among the poor were left high and dry.