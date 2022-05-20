Elections over, so are free rations: No free lunch in UP

After milking the ‘free ration’ scheme before the assembly election, Uttar Pradesh Government is now threatening ineligible ration card holders if they fail to surrender their cards. If they fail to do so, they would be liable to pay the market rates (wheat @24 Rupees a Kilo and rice @32 Rupees) for what they had received.

The ineligibility criteria are sweeping enough. Any household with a four-wheeler or a tractor, five acres of land, a government job, a 5 KVA generator, a licensed firearm or a house on 100 square meters of land are no longer eligible for ‘free ration’ or even sunsidised foodgrains.

The whimsical and poorly thought out fatwa in one stroke has disqualified Rafiq Ahmed in Saharanpur, Mahesh Chaudhary in Meerut and Rajendra Yadav in Azamgarh. Ahmed had secured a bank loan two years ago to buy a van to transport school children. “I have a family of five and with rising prices, I find it difficult to put food on the table.” Chaudhary too had bought a tractor with a bank loan. “I don’t have even half an acre of land. I rented the tractor out to make some money,” he said. Yadav does have land above five acres but claims he is too ill to cultivate the land himself. He lets others cultivate the land in lieu of a share in the crop.