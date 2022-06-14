Eminent judges, lawyers write to SC to take action against demolition of houses, illegal detentions in UP

The Prayagraj Development Authority had on June 12 bulldozed the home of Javed Ahmad, alleged to have been involved in the June 10 violent protests triggered by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed. The allegedly illegal properties of two persons accused of rioting were bulldozed in Saharanpur too.

"The coordinated manner in which the police and development authorities have acted lead(s) to the clear conclusion that demolitions are a form of collective extra-judicial punishment," the letter states.

"Videos of young men in police custody being beaten with lathis, houses of protestors being demolished without notice or any cause of action, and protestors from the minority Muslim community being chased and beaten by the police, are circulating on social media, shaking the conscience of the nation."