Eye on Maharashtra: Fadnavis misses the bus, again!

Decades ago, when Sharad Pawar was just rising as a star politician, he decided to take some journalists to a weekend bungalow in the hill station of Lonavla, between Mumbai and Pune. As some old-time journalists tell it, there was food, drink, music and what they didn’t really want but Pawar insisted on – walks through the hills to work off the calories consumed. On one such walk, it started to drizzle. No one had an umbrella and they, including Pawar, kept walking through the rain.

Suddenly, a Maharashtra state Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus screeched to a halt just ahead of the trekking journalists and the very horrified driver hoppeddown and came sprinting towards Pawar. He was very upset that Pawar didn’t have a vehicle and was soaked in the rain.

“Saheb, please come and sit in my bus and I will drop you wherever you wish to go,” he urged Pawar. A bemused Pawar declined pointing to the journalists, many of whom contrary to Pawar’s inclination did want to get into the bus and under shelter from the rain.

“We are enjoying our walk in the rain. You please carry on with your work. Don’t worry about us,” said the man who decades later would become even more famous for campaigning soaked to the bones through pouring rain (in October 2019).

As the unhappy driver realised he would not be able to give Pawar a ride in his bus, the journalists were taken aback when he finally said, “Saheb, you do not know me but you gave my handicapped brother a job. If you had not arranged for his employment his family would have been in deep trouble and we would not have known how to survive.”

The driver said there was no way they could thank or repay Pawar enough, so he had hoped that offering Pawar a ride in his bus, pulling him out of the threatening rain and dropping him to the last mile wherever he wanted to go would be a small thanks and return for saving his suicidal brother’s life. He was very unhappy that Pawar did not oblige him and allow him to thank himin his own little way, even if it meant diverting a route and risking his own job.