'Rioters at Sharad Pawar home were drunk, attack premeditated'

Even as security outside Silver Oak Estate, the Mumbai residence of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, has been stepped up following the attack on his house, the investigation by the Gamdevi police points to a well-planned conspiracy, complete with provocative speeches, social media posts and plans for media coverage.

A mob of nearly 100 people, men and women combined, had marched up to Silver Oak on April 8 and pelted stones as well as footwear, causing serious injuries to a police constable and rendering him unconscious. The Gamdevi police went on to arrest 110 accused in connection with the riot, all of them Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers, including advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte. According to the police, Sadavarte incited the protesting MSRTC workers, which led to the riot.

Following the incident, State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil announced that additional police personnel had been deployed at and around Silver Oak. Further, the senior police inspector in charge of Gamdevi police station has also been suspended, as the major security and intelligence lapse happened on his watch.

Meanwhile, in a joint investigation with the Gamdevi police, the Azad Maidan police have conducted inquiries with several witnesses, who have recorded statements saying that Gunaratne, at around 6.30 p.m. on April 7, came to Azad Maidan and met the protestors. During this time, he addressed the protestors and made provocative speeches against leaders like Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut and Anil Parab and NCP’s Sharad Pawar and Nawab Malik. He further incited the protestors to conduct “such a protest outside Pawar’s Baramati residence on April 12, that he shouldn’t be able to leave his house.” An officer who is part of the investigation said that five witnesses, including three policemen, have all attested to this in their statements.