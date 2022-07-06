Farmers all set to take on Modi govt again over PM’s unkept promises

The last time the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) piled on the heat on the Modi government was ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, promising to relegate the BJP to second or even third place. That did not happen. Other factors set the trend for the poll outcome despite the vestiges of the farmers’ agitation blighting the vitiated political environment.

Earlier, in December 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had withdrawn the Centre’s three farm laws, and had given a written assurance that all the farmers’ demands would be met. That turned out to be a lie. And, now, the fires are back to burning.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) is angry that the Modi government has reneged on its promises. Anywhere else and the head of the government would have stepped down. But this government is impervious to criticism, and even protests.

For the Modi government, promises are the cliché to be broken. Besides, this was not the first promise laid to waste by the Modi dispensation. In any case, they are too many to list. Enough to say that the farmers are inclined to remind the Centre that it cannot make a getaway after taking the farmers for a ride.