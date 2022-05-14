Few technicians and no diesel for oxygen plants in Uttar Pradesh

After taking over as health minister of Uttar Pradesh Brijesh Pathak has been in the news. His own or department’s PR handlers ensured that photographs of the minister standing in queues at the registration counter in hospitals are published and shared widely. The minister has been photographed talking to patients, attendants, buying medicine and collecting feedback.

Impressed by the health minister’s photographs in the media, an MLA from Hasanganj Mahendra Singh Khadagwanshi decided to inspect the community health centre at Dhabarsi. He found the oxygen plant lying idle. With great flourish he pressed the switch to turn it on but nothing happened. The centre’s Superintendent informed the MLA that the centre had no budget for diesel and hence the plant was lying idle.

The health minister is clearly abreast of the situation because he is not known to have inspected a single oxygen plant so far. The health minister, sources claimed, does his homework and inspects only those facilities which are functional. It is also possible that the hospitals are alerted beforehand to spruce up the facilities, a trick that the poor MLA wasn’t obviously aware of.

As many as 300 oxygen plants are said to have been installed at costs ranging from Rs 40 lakhs to Rs 1.5 Crore in the state during the last one year or so. Following the deadly second wave of Covid, which took thousands, if not millions, of lives for lack of beds, treatment and medical oxygen, the plants were hurriedly set up with funds made available by the Union Government and from the state’s own resources besides the PMCARES fund. But most of the plants are said to be lying idle in the absence of technicians to operate them or because there is no sanction for diesel.