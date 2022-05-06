Chinese scientists find lunar soil can generate oxygen and fuel

While the catalytic efficiency of lunar soil is less than catalysts available on Earth, Yao says the team is testing different approaches to improve the design, such as melting the lunar soil into a nanostructured high-entropy material, which is a better catalyst.



Previously, scientists have proposed many strategies for extraterrestrial survival. But most designs require energy sources from Earth.



For example, NASA's Perseverance Mars rover brought an instrument that can use carbon dioxide in the planet's atmosphere to make oxygen, but it's powered by a nuclear battery onboard.



"In the near future, we will see the crewed spaceflight industry developing rapidly," Yao said.



But if we want to carry out large-scale exploration of the extraterrestrial world, we will need to think of ways to reduce payload, meaning relying on as little supplies from Earth as possible and using extraterrestrial resources instead."