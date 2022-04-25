Rise in satellites threatening orbital space around Earth: Scientists

While companies such as SpaceX and OneWeb are leading the way in placing satellite mega-constellations, others are interested, including Rwanda, which recently filed an application to launch 327,000 satellites in a single project, the Guardian reported.



"We really need to get our act together. This is about recognising that the problems we see in orbit are the same as those we see when we worry about the land, the oceans and the atmosphere. We need to knock heads together and say how can we solve this problem," Andy Lawrence, Professor of astronomy at the University of Edinburgh, was quoted as saying.



The scientists argue that while there is robust regulation to ensure satellites are launched safely and transmit signals only within certain frequency bands, there is almost nothing to govern the impact of satellites on the night sky, astronomy, Earth's atmosphere or the orbital environment.



The visible presence of so many satellites also undermines the ability to enjoy the night sky.



Further, they noted that light reflecting off satellites can ruin astronomical observations by leaving streaks across images, while their broadcasts can drown out the faint, natural radio signals that astronomers study to understand some of the most exotic objects in the cosmos, the report said.