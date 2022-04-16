Chinese astronauts return to Earth after record 6 months on space station

Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth safely on Saturday after spending a record six months aboard China's new space station, doubling the previous stay of the country's longest single flight in space.

The Shenzhou-13 capsule carrying astronauts Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu touched down successfully at 9:56 am local time in the Dongfeng landing site in Gobi Desert, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The medical team confirmed that the crew members are in good health, marking the full success of the Shenzhou-13 manned spaceflight mission, the Global Times newspaper reported.

The astronauts spent six months on the Tiangong space station and nearly doubled the previous record of China's longest single space flight mission of 92 days set by the Shenzhou-12, it said.

Apart from the long-term stay in space, the mission has set many records and firsts in the country's manned space history, it said.

The Shenzhou spacecraft developer, China Academy of Spacecraft Technology (CAST), said in a statement that the Shenzhou-13 mission also explored emergency mission mechanisms for the first time, with the Shenzhou-14 manned spacecraft and Long March-2F Y14 rocket in standby position right after the launch of the Shenzhou-13 and Long March-2F Y13.