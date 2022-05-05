Film about Tagore's friendship with writer Victoria Ocampo set to release in theatres across India on May 6

Sharing his thoughts about the film, Banerjee said, “It is important to understand that this film is actually about what Victoria Ocampo thought of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and it is not about what we think of him. While I was preparing for the role, I also had to understand what Victoria really felt for him as a woman, and as an intellectual. She was half his age when they met but there was something beyond mere admiration in their relationship. And it was Victoria who organized Tagore’s first art exhibition in Paris in 1930.” The chemistry between Banerjee and the Argentine actor Eleonora Wexler, who essays the part of Victoria, is a major highlight of the film.

Suraj Kumar shared his excitement about the film’s theatrical release after a long wait. “We are very thrilled that the film is finally releasing in the theatres across India and that too on the occasion of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore’s 161st birth anniversary. As a co-producer, I consider myself really been fortunate to have a director someone like Pablo who gave me great creative freedom in all the departments including casting. And to have an actor of Victor Banerjee’s pedigree in the central role of Tagore is nothing less than a dream come true,” rejoiced Kumar. The film also stars the noted Bengali actress Raima Sen and Héctor Bordoni in pivotal roles.