Firearms, cash seized in searches in Maharashtra, says NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday claimed to have seized firearms and cash in searches conducted at several locations in Maharashtra in connection with its ongoing investigation against wanted terror accused Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar.

In February this year, the NIA had registered a case against Kaskar, his brother Anees, right hand man Shakeel Babumiyan Shaikh alias Chhota Shakeel and others for allegedly indulging in offences like arms smuggling, narco terrorism, money laundering and circulation of counterfeit currency in India.