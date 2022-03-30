Fiscal prudence: Tamil Nadu shows the way

It really goes to the credit of Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan in crafting this year’s state budget in a manner to reign in on fiscal deficit at difficult Covid times without burdening the common man with more and new taxes.

There is a lesson for other states on how to manage the state’s economy with fiscal prudence while at the same time increasing allocation to critical sectors like education and measures to step up investment particularly MSMEs to kick-start the economy. It is a bold budget as well as for the first time in recent history, the budget has not offered any goodies to people.

Populism has become the order of the day among various political parties to protect their electoral constituency for short-term gains notwithstanding the long-term damage it does to the economy.

One must not forget that the budget presented this month is the first budget after a famous five descended on the state to help the government manage its economy.

Known as the Economic Advisory council, the body comprise former RBI governor, Raghuram Rajan, Nobel Laureate Esther Duflo, former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian, development economist, Jean Drez and former Union Finance Secretary S. Narayan.