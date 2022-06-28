Five options Biden administration could take to deal with US Supreme Court’s ‘right-wing agenda’

Overturning the precedent Roe set endangers the liberty and the health of hundreds of millions of people. And it shows that the reactionary court is willing to break with long-established precedent to advance an extreme right-wing agenda deeply unpopular with the public.

The court is likely to hobble the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate climate-warming emissions this year. And associate justice Clarence Thomas has publicly stated that the right to contraception, the right to same-sex marriage, and the right to same-sex intercourse are all Supreme Court cases that need to be “corrected” — that is, struck down.

Samuel Alito, who wrote the court’s opinion, likewise put the cases establishing those three rights under target in his decision.

And all this is only the tip of the iceberg. If things are allowed to stand this way, the extremely reactionary majority will remain in charge of the court for decades. The court has set its sights on huge swaths of the twentieth century. It might be too late to undo the damage the court has done to abortion rights.

But if they can find, or be forced to find, the political will, there is plenty Democrats can do right now to mitigate the future damage the court can cause.

Codify the Right to Abortion: Democrats should still at least try to mitigate the damage to access to abortion. With majorities in both houses of Congress and the White House, Democrats could vote to “codify” Roe v. Wade — that is, pass a law declaring abortion legal. It is unclear how effective such a codification would be at this point.

Given the Supreme Court’s recent decision, such a law would be immediately challenged as unconstitutional and probably have an immediate stay placed upon it by a judge while the case winds its way up the (largely right-wing) federal judiciary. However, such a law would, at least, bring the issue back into dispute, rather than allowing the Supreme Court’s extreme ruling to stand unchallenged.