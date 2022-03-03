Foolish to harm India ties because of Ukraine vote: US Senator

Hours after India had abstained on a UN General Assembly vote on Ukraine, an influential Republican Senator has cautioned that it would be "foolish" to harm bilateral ties because of it.



During a Senate panel hearing on relations with India on Wednesday where India's abstention, the fourth on a UN vote relating to Ukraine, was highlighted, Indiana Senator Todd Young said: "It would be foolish and deeply short-sighted for the United States to harm our relationship with India over what is occurring in Ukraine".



He and other senators at the hearing stressed India's importance to the US because of its strategic position and the size of its population and economy.



Donald Lu, the Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia, who was testifying at the hearing on US relations with India, said that India's position on Ukraine has been "evolving" and that there has been a backlash in India against Russia after an Indian student was killed in Russian shelling.



He mentioned India airlifting humanitarian supplies to Ukraine and its call at the UN "for all states to abide by the UN Charter to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other states", which he said was a very clear reference to Russia's violations.



Lu said that Washington has tried to leverage New Delhi's relationship with Moscow "to try to call for a Russian withdraw and ceasefire" and Prime Minister Modi has "called both President Vladimir Putin and President (Volodymyr) Zelensky to call for an end to the fighting".



He said that the US had been "relentlessly conducting very serious, high-level dialogue" with India on Ukraine.



President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other officials have been in touch with their Indian counterparts, and in the past 24 hours he had himself had contacted Indian officials, including Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.



Asked by Democrat Chris Van Halen about what was External Affairs Minister S. Jaishanker's reason for abstention when Blinken spoke to him, Lu said that he wanted to leave open possibilities of a diplomatic solution and that he was concerned about the fate of 20,000 Indians in Ukraine and was working with both Ukraine and Russia to protect them.