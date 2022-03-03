Parents slam Indian govt’s abysmal failure to help students fleeing Ukraine, smear campaign against them

Parents of students who were based in Ukraine to receive medical education and are now stranded in the war-torn region have lashed out at the failure of the Indian government to help with their evacuation and snide comments by pro-govt elements about their children’s alleged lack of academic merit and their ‘privileged background’.

Speaking to National Herald, Sanjay Sehgal, a resident of Dwarka in New Delhi, fulminated that his daughter Simran as well as a group of 40 other Indian students studying at Poltava State Medical and Dental University, had been forced to travel to the Hungarian border by arranging a bus on their own and were then forced to wait for immigration the entire night in sub-zero temperature, without any help whatsoever from Indian embassy staff posted in the region.

“They travelled through Zakarpattia oblast along Tisza river valley and reached Chop-Tysa, where they were forced to wait the entire night for immigration formalities. They just huddled together and somehow managed to cross into Hungary in the morning and reach Budapest. No Indian diplomatic staff was present or intervened at any stage to help them. What a shame for the country!” he said.

“We parents have gone though hell even as our leaders are busy playing vote-bank politics by promising temples etc and seeking support for party candidates in state polls. They are least bothered that young Indian citizens are going though such a traumatic ordeal in a war-torn foreign land,” he said.

Asked to comment on an ongoing smear campaign against such students, with a Union minister insinuating that they had to go study abroad because they failed to crack entrance examinations to secure medical seats in India, Sehgal said it was the government’s failure to create adequate infrastructure of medical colleges that had led to scarcity of seats.

“There are simply not enough seats in medical colleges to accommodate even the most meritorious students. And not everyone can pay crores of rupees in capitation fees to private medical colleges to admit their children there. Those making such comments are totally shameless,” he remarked.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had on Tuesday remarked that students were studying abroad "after failing to qualify" in competitive exams. "Ninety per cent of Indians who study medicine abroad fail to clear qualifying exams in India," he told reporters, adding that those who completed their medical degree abroad had to pass the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination to practise in India.

A resident of Najafgarh, Ranbir Singh, whose son and a niece too had got trapped in Ukraine before being able to make it through the border into Hungary, reaffirmed that the students had received no support or information from Indian embassy staff.