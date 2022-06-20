For over a year, ED sits on complaint filed against RSS in a case related to COVID seva

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) , which was setup by the Congress government in the 1950s to investigate financial irregularities and money laundering, took no time to summon and question former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in an alleged case of money laundering.

Though Rahul Gandhi was questioned for more than 20 hours in three phases on three different days, he has again been called for the fourth round of questioning by the agency on Monday.

But the same agency acted like “a mute spectator when it comes to investigate the wrongdoings and financial irregularities related to the BJP’s parent organisation- RSS” alleged a Nagpur based social activist Mohnish Jabalpure.

Jabalpure, who claims that he is determined to fight against the “RSS’ onslaught on the soul of India”, had filed a complaint a year ago in September 2021 before the ED, seeking investigation into the “seva” done by the RSS during the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

RSS termed the work done by the right-wing organisation to help the people during the Coronavirus pandemic as “seva”.

The RSS claims that it distributed one crore ration kits, seven crores meal packets along with providing help to 27 lakhs migrant workers.