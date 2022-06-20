For over a year, ED sits on complaint filed against RSS in a case related to COVID seva
The ED acts like “a mute spectator when it comes to investigate the wrongdoings and financial irregularities related to the BJP’s parent organisation- RSS” alleged a Nagpur based social activist
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) , which was setup by the Congress government in the 1950s to investigate financial irregularities and money laundering, took no time to summon and question former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in an alleged case of money laundering.
Though Rahul Gandhi was questioned for more than 20 hours in three phases on three different days, he has again been called for the fourth round of questioning by the agency on Monday.
But the same agency acted like “a mute spectator when it comes to investigate the wrongdoings and financial irregularities related to the BJP’s parent organisation- RSS” alleged a Nagpur based social activist Mohnish Jabalpure.
Jabalpure, who claims that he is determined to fight against the “RSS’ onslaught on the soul of India”, had filed a complaint a year ago in September 2021 before the ED, seeking investigation into the “seva” done by the RSS during the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
RSS termed the work done by the right-wing organisation to help the people during the Coronavirus pandemic as “seva”.
The RSS claims that it distributed one crore ration kits, seven crores meal packets along with providing help to 27 lakhs migrant workers.
Questioning the “seva” done by the RSS, Jabalpure in his complaint letter claimed that one will need about thousands of crores to do “seva” at this large scale.
“The question is if the RSS has actually done this, where did the money come from?” asked Jabalpure.
“In my complaint, I have asked the agency to investigate the money-flow, but the agency has done nothing so far,” added Jabalapure.
Saying that the RSS is an anti-Constitution organisation, Jabalpure said that “doing social work is important but doing scam in the guise of social work should be investigated.”
Interestingly, as per the information available in public domain, the RSS is an unregistered organisation without any bank account with its name on it.
So, the question is --how does the RSS manage its finances and take help to do seva on such a large scale?
When asked, an RSS watcher told NH that the RSS gets money through back channels.
“Thousands of RSS’ affiliates are registered under the society act with bank accounts in several parts of the country. They receive money and donations from the several organisations, people and NRIs. And after a long round trip, the fund is used for the expansion of RSS’ ideology. It is difficult to nab them, but this is a perfect case for the ED to investigate,” said the RSS watcher.
