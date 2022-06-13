Why is the RSS so exasperated with Rahul Gandhi and why it is desperate to mock and malign him

It is no secret that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Rahul Gandhi do not see eye to eye. They are on opposite poles and make no secret of their mutual dislike.

But the RSS of late finds itself a peculiar bind. Notwithstanding the vicious propaganda by the RSS against him and his family, Rahul Gandhi refuses to go away. He stoically bears the brunt of the malicious campaigns by the RSS and the onslaught of BJP’s troll army, refuses to take their bait and engage with them.

And yet every time he returns with a barb of his own, which forces BJP leaders and Union Ministers nod their head and repeat that Rahul Gandhi knows nothing about economics, about budgeting, about politics, about religion, about elections, about caste, about international relations…. The more strenuously they try to mock RG, the more comical they look. Exasperated RSS ideologues, not surprisingly, would like to grind him to dust. But he refuses to oblige.

On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi increasingly makes sense to many people. World leaders seem to seek him out. Foreign universities and think tanks invite him to address their students and faculty. Unlike the Prime Minister he is not afraid of addressing press conferences and answer unscripted questions from journalists, students and academics besides engaging with Nobel Laureates.

Little wonder then that the RSS has been left scratching its head in dismay while the BJP IT cell has been reduced to doctor video clips of Rahul Gandhi in desperate attempts to make fun of the Congress leader. One has lost count of the number of such doctored videos put out by BJP leaders and the IT Cell, which have been swiftly checked, countered and corrected by fact checkers.

In my various conversations with RSS ideologues, what comes out quite clearly is that they are miffed with Rahul Gandhi because he refuses to engage or deal with them; that Rahul Gandhi does not trust the RSS is an understatement. The Congress MP is quite clearly unwilling to give any quarter to Nagpur.