By ignoring Chinese incursion govt betraying India: Rahul Gandhi

The comments come in wake of a US senior military official flagging the issue which was rejected by the Chinese officials who had alleged that it's like adding fuel to fire.



Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, "This border issue is between China and India. The two sides have the will and capability to properly resolve the issue through talks."



On June 1, the 24th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held -- the Indian delegation was led by Additional Secretary, East Asia, from the Ministry of External Affairs, while the Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Chinese side.



The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the western sector of the India-China border. They recalled that since the last meeting of WMCC in November 2021, both sides have held the 14th and 15th meetings of the Senior Commanders in January and March 2022, respectively.