For women behind the tri-Colour: Past imperfect, Future tense

As the women spoke about their life, many could not hold back tears in their eyes. They told me that even after working for eight to 10 hours a day, their daily earning is close to a meagre Rs. 150. The monthly earnings have remained the same, in most cases a little under four thousand rupees a month. They get neither annual increments nor any pension. Paid maternity leave and LTA are words foreign to them.

I asked them why they do not find another occupation. Their response left me humbled. “We love India. It is our service to the nation. And Gandhi had used khadi as a holy weapon against oppression. We are keeping it alive. Besides, sir, tell us where are the jobs for us?”

It is difficult to say when in history a piece of cloth came to be seen as the most important insignia of the pride and honour of people. The ancient Indian word ‘dhwaj’ and the Old Norse ‘flaka’ (meaning to flicker or to flutter) have been in circulation for long. The Danish ‘Dennebrog’ is fabled to have fallen from the skies and has been in use for the last eight centuries.

Yet, the national flag as a semiotic signature of a people is decidedly related to the idea of ‘a community of nations’, within which each nation is represented by a proudly fluttering piece of cloth, its national flag. Over the last two centuries, as nation after another modern nation took birth, it was immediately draped in a national flag.

Our national flag is no ordinary flag. It symbolises the great historic struggle for independence. On this background, the shrill public proclamation of nationalism sounds so hollow when one notices how completely neglected are the labourers that make India a nation.

The brand of nationalism that is currently on the block needs to know that nation is made of its people, its composite society, its vast population capable of love and sacrifice and not just a few super-rich individuals or a bunch of people promoting arcane ideas spreading false pride in imagined glories of a distant past.

The tricolour is our most sacred symbol. Every time I salute it, pride for India wells up in my heart. Yet, is that pride enough to conceal the pathos, suffering, agony, hunger and pain of those who toil in order to keep symbolism for the rest of India alive?

(The writer is a cultural activist)

(This was first published in National Herald on Sunday)