Forget China, our competition is Bangladesh now. Only PM doesn’t acknowledge this

Now, a few things need to be addressed. First while all of us here must be disappointed with our own performance we should acknowledge and applaud what Bangladesh has achieved. From being seen as a basket case to going on to become a global champion in garments exports would not have been easy, but they have achieved it.

The next thing to do is to ask where we have gone wrong. This is not easy to do. India does not acknowledge that it is doing badly when it comes to economic growth. If one listens to the speeches of the prime minister or looks at the narrative in the media it is not one that is reflective of the numbers we have seen above.

India is the ‘fastest growing major economy’ and that is the end of that. We have no problems and therefore there is neither the need to reflect on our position and certainly there is no cause to see what needs to be corrected.

If we don’t talk about the fact that Bangladesh has overtaken us then the problem doesn’t exist. And yet it does.

A short time ago the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers put out some numbers on domestic sales of their goods for the five years leading up to March 2020. The society concluded that their sector was in a ‘structural, long term and deep slowdown’ and that more research needed to be conducted to find out what was going on.

More research by whom? That was not said but we can assume they meant by the government or by its thinktank Niti Aayog. The automobile sector is half of India’s total manufacturing sector. In 2014 manufacturing was 16% of GDP meaning that the automobile sector contributed to 8% of GDP.

Because of the slowdown in the sales of automobiles the share of manufacturing in GDP slipped to 13% in 2021 and is probably lower today. Manufacturing is the place where most developing nations compete for jobs. India’s inability to provide meaningful jobs to its people can in many ways be explained by its inability to boost manufacturing. Not just not able to boost it, as the numbers tell us, but not even able to hold on to what we had.