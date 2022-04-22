UP: Former ministers, MLAs who left BJP facing ire of Yogi’s bulldozers

The leaders who left Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are now facing the ire of Yogi Adityanath’s bulldozer as some of them have got notice of illegal construction or part of their property has been demolished by the administration claiming that these were constructed illegally.

On Thursday, the Shahajahanpur administration demolished a building owned by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Roshan Lal Verma calling it illegal. Verma had jumped ship to the Samajwadi Party (SP) before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Verma was the one who had carried Swami Prasad Maurya’s resignation letter from the Yogi cabinet to Governor Anandiben Patel. Outside Raj Bhawan he had claimed on January 11 that Yogi’s tyranny will end on March 10 – the day result of the assembly elections was announced.

Three months later, on April 19 to be precise, Verma praised Yogi but this could not save him from the ire of Yogi’s bulldozers. Tilhar SDM Himanshu Upadhyay said that as per the revenue records, construction of the building was carried out on government land.