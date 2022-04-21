Ex-BJP MLAs face bulldozer heat in UP

Terming the official action a "conspiracy" at the behest of his local opponents, Verma said he hopes for justice from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.



Verma said the building which was surveyed belongs to his daughter-in-law and that the action has been initiated under the influence of local BJP leaders, owing to political rivalry.



"The land was purchased in 2010 and is registered in the name of my daughter-in-law Ruchi Verma. I myself want the measurement to be taken as per the provisions of the law. I have full faith in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and, I hope, he will get an impartial probe conducted," Verma said.



Another BJP MLA who joined the SP before elections, Brijesh Prajapati, has also been served a notice by the Banda Development Authority (BDA) asking him to explain the illegal construction of his house.