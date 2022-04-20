Constitution bulldozed: Brinda Karat

Incidentally, the CPI (M) leader stepped in at a time when the JCB was about to demolish the illegal encroachment outside a temple. "The Supreme Court has given the order to maintain the status quo on the demolition drive, I have just come here to implement that order," Karat told mediapersons.



The anti-encroachment drive began in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area at around 10.40 a.m. in the morning. The first demolition was of a tobacconist's shop and then the JCB proceeded further to demolish another juice-cum-tobbacco vendor next to it. A double storey scrap dealer's shop was also razed to the ground.