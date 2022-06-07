Former Punjab minister, 2 aides arrested on corruption charges; Congress calls it 'vendetta'

The VB team visited the residence of the minister at Amloh at about 3 am and took him to Mohali based head office of the VB. The VB has also arrested two aides (Chamkaur Singh and Kamaljit Singh, both OSD's of Dharamdot) in this case.

Dharamsot had allegedly taken money for the felling of over 25000 from trees from forest land in Hoshiarpur district while misusing his powers as a forest minister.

He is also an accused in the much reported the SC ST Matric Scholarship scam.

It is learnt that Dharmsot was arrested by the VB days after Capt. Amarinder Singh met CM Bhagwant Mann and discussed corruption.