Former Punjab minister, 2 aides arrested on corruption charges; Congress calls it 'vendetta'
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) wing of Punjab police has arrested former state cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot for his alleged involvement in a tree felling case.
Former State Forest and Wildlife minister Dharamsot was booked under various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) by the state VB on the charges of corruption.
The VB team visited the residence of the minister at Amloh at about 3 am and took him to Mohali based head office of the VB. The VB has also arrested two aides (Chamkaur Singh and Kamaljit Singh, both OSD's of Dharamdot) in this case.
Dharamsot had allegedly taken money for the felling of over 25000 from trees from forest land in Hoshiarpur district while misusing his powers as a forest minister.
He is also an accused in the much reported the SC ST Matric Scholarship scam.
It is learnt that Dharmsot was arrested by the VB days after Capt. Amarinder Singh met CM Bhagwant Mann and discussed corruption.
Sources said that the Congress leader was arrested in connection with the recent arrest of DFO Gurmanpreet Singh under PCA by the Vigilance bureau.
The Congress leaders, however, termed that action as political vendetta. Gurkirat Singh Kotli, a senior Congress leader, claimed that the AAP government was on the backfoot after its failure and was now trying to divert public attention ahead of the Sangrur bye-election.
Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring termed the arrest "political vendetta" and asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to let the law take its course and not resort to "kangaroo court justice".
Punjab Youth Congress chief Barinder Singh Dhillon, said, "Dharamsot should not be a victim of political vendetta. If someone was involved in corruption, then there should be a fair investigations".