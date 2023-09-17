G20 summit and the lotus-eaters 

The just-concluded G20 Summit in New Delhi was ‘organisationally’ successful. The marketing of the summit, we are told, was necessary because diplomacy in the 21st century needs branding.

The summit can also be said to have been successful because it adroitly glossed over the dismal, even desperate situation on the ground to make lofty commitments articulated in the 83-paragraph ‘New Delhi Declaration’.

The two-day extravaganza was rightly perceived as an elaborate—and expensive— advertising blitzkrieg to inflate the image of Prime Minister Modi as an elder statesman and to cast India as the ‘vishwaguru’ (guide to the world). It was also part of the build-up to the 2024 general elections, with the G20 logo for the summit displaying the lotus, the symbol of the BJP.

“The present government is deriving political mileage from the international event as no government has done before,” remonstrated Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Newslaundry found Modi’s portraits adorning 236 of the 963 promotional installations along the 12-km-stretch between Indira Gandhi International Airport and the luxury hotels where leaders were put up.

The installations, which included billboards, flexiboards, banners, digital panels, art works and liveries, were everywhere from public toilets to petrol pumps, bus-stops to banyan trees, the façade of a metro station to flyovers and fences, reported the media outlet.

The cost of staging the event is still being computed although people have pounced on the figure of Rs 4,100 crore reportedly spent on sprucing up a small part of New Delhi, the Pragati Maidan and roads leading up to it, as well as the monuments. G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant informed a news channel this week that expenses were “still being compiled by our Logistics Division”.

Kant dismissed the Rs 4,100 crore estimate of the Trinamool Congress’s national spokesperson, Saket Gokhale. In a tweet, Gokhale had claimed the figure was 300 per cent (Rs 3,110 crore) over the Rs 990 crore allocated for the G20 Summit in the last Union Budget. It is doubtful, however, if the cumulative expenditure including the cost of hosting as many as 220 G20 events across 70 cities this year will ever be known.