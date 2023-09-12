Price of Prestige: India's G20 summit spend compared to past hosts

Data compiled by digital media company Scoopwhoop comparing India's expenditure to previous host countries provides a stark contrast. Below are the costs incurred by G20 member countries for hosting the summit on their home turf between 2014 and 2022.

Bali, Indonesia (2022): The 2022 G20 Summit in Bali had a budget of almost 674 billion Indonesian Rupiah, over Rs 364 crore.

Osaka, Japan (2019): Japan spent $320 million, Rs 2,660 crore, on the 2019 G20 Summit in Osaka.

Buenos Aires, Argentina (2018): The 2018 G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, cost $112 million i.e., Rs 931 crore.

Hamburg, Germany (2017): According to Germany’s official website dedicated to the G20, the government spent €72.2 million, over Rs 642 crore, on hosting the summit in Hamburg.

Hangzhou, China (2016): The 2016 G20 Summit was held in Hangzhou, China, and according to a report by The Economist, the cost to host the same was a whopping $24 billion, over Rs 1.9 lakh crore (approximately).

Brisbane, Australia (2014): The 2014 G20 summit was held in Brisbane, Australia, and according to a fact sheet by the University of Toronto, the 2014 summit cost was AUD 500 million, over Rs 2,653 crore, including hosting and security expenses.