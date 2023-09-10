Video of flooded Bharat Mandapam goes viral, govt says 'misleading'

A viral video of a flooded Bharat Mandapam, the venue for India's G20 Summit, has gone viral on social media, with the Congress targeting the BJP-led central government for failing to prevent a single rain shower from exposing "hollow development claims", referring to the heavy overnight downpour in Delhi.

The official X handle of the Congress attached the video of a waterlogged Bharat Mandapam and wrote, "Hollow development model exposed. Bharat Mandapam was prepared for G20 and Rs 2,700 crore was spent. A single rain exposed the claims."

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala took a swipe at the government and said, "Development was seen floating in just a bit of rain in Bharat Mandapam, built at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore. I pray to God that it does not rain much during the day, and that the G20 Summit is completed safely. The Modi government has covered the poor with a curtain, but no amount of showmanship can cover up its misdeeds."

"Anyway, with the Modi government, nothing lasts after events and inaugurations," Surjewala added.