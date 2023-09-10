Video of flooded Bharat Mandapam goes viral, govt says 'misleading'
While the Congress took a dig at the government for waterlogging at the nearly Rs 3,000-crore venue, the government's Press Information Bureau claimed the visuals were misleading
A viral video of a flooded Bharat Mandapam, the venue for India's G20 Summit, has gone viral on social media, with the Congress targeting the BJP-led central government for failing to prevent a single rain shower from exposing "hollow development claims", referring to the heavy overnight downpour in Delhi.
The official X handle of the Congress attached the video of a waterlogged Bharat Mandapam and wrote, "Hollow development model exposed. Bharat Mandapam was prepared for G20 and Rs 2,700 crore was spent. A single rain exposed the claims."
Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala took a swipe at the government and said, "Development was seen floating in just a bit of rain in Bharat Mandapam, built at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore. I pray to God that it does not rain much during the day, and that the G20 Summit is completed safely. The Modi government has covered the poor with a curtain, but no amount of showmanship can cover up its misdeeds."
"Anyway, with the Modi government, nothing lasts after events and inaugurations," Surjewala added.
Indian Youth Congress (IYC) chief Srinivas BV also took a dig at the government and said, "Pictures of 'Bharat Mandapam' built to host G20 members at a cost of crores of rupees. Development is swimming..."
In a post on X, government agency PIB Fact Check said, "A video claims that there is waterlogging at venue of G20 Summit. PIB Fact Check: This claim is exaggerated and misleading. Minor water logging in open area was swiftly cleared as pumps were pressed into action after overnight rains. No water logging at venue presently."
The government claims that the G20 Summit, chaired by New Delhi, has been a success for the country as on Saturday the African Union became a permanent member of the group under the country's push for the 'Global South', and the New Delhi Declaration was adopted with a consensus.