Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon: Reality check on subaltern history of Old Delhi, tinged with humour

Ghode ko jalebi khilane le ja riya hoon, is all about purani Dilli, the old Delhi we always saw, but never wanted to know. But the film forces it down your throat, like a bitter medicine you never wanted to gulp but you must, for it will sensitise you about the struggles of the lots that crowds it – the loaders, rickshw pullers, street vendors, street baffoons, band baja walahs, local artistes, pickpockets, rag picker women and kids who pick food from the rags, warm and eat one roti for five days to keep alive, a mentally-challenged teenage playing with rats of the garbage challenging their worth and power upon him, drug addicts, fooling roadside talismen, meekly or unemployed migrants, daily wagers, long praying, ill-fated but hoping hands to the shrine of sufi saint Sarmad, NGO workers, the abusive lalas, dirty, stinking, lanes and by lanes, gutters, garbage dumps making inroads into people’s broken kachcha houses.

Love-lorn long unemployed activists and youth who are struggling to find the women and family they loved and wanted to live happy with, now in their middle ages, the dead on the roadside, et al. It’s also a story of some concerned social workers who tried changing the lives of the now growing children.

It is an effort to sanitise you of the dream-stricken heritage walks to the glory Chandni Chowk or Shahjahanabaad of the old emperors’ it was. It’s a slap on the face of the successive governments which let it die in struggle post-Independence till date. It exposes ‘seva kutir’ a free, government bus service to the poor, which would leave them in the jungles of Bawana (industrial area in the Delhi outskirts) to thin down the ‘waste crowd’ of new Shahjahanbaad, and much more.

It is a film that questions the conscience of the filmmakers who chose to ignore this side of purani Dilli. It exposes the escapist guides who feed the viewers/tourists dreamy stories, with a walk in the poetic world fused with Ghalib ki Haveli, delicious food and desert and imagine themselves flying on the magic carpet with a skilled narrator who lives these stories through excellently-penned book. It is also tinged with typical Delhi-6 humour that comes as a breather at places.