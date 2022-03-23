Girls break the glass ceiling: NDA to train first batch of female cadets from June 2022

National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, the prestigious tri-services military training institute of the nation is all ready to induct the first batch of girl cadets for training with effect from June 2022. A defence release issued by the headquarters southern command stated that akin to their male counterparts, girls of the age group 16½ to 19 years will undergo three years of military training after successfully clearing the UPSC NDA written exam, Services Selection Board (SSB) interviews and medicals. A total of 19 vacancies namely, 10 for the Army, 6 for the Air Force and 3 for the Navy have been allotted by the respective Service HQs for the first batch of girls at NDA.

The training objective at NDA shall continue to remain as a centre of excellence for producing military leaders equipped with professional, moral and physical attributes required for leading the troops to victory in the future battlefields. With minimal changes to the existing curriculum, the training in academics, drill, outdoor training, etc. will be conducted in an absolutely gender-neutral manner. However, owing to physiological differences between male and female cadets, the aspect of physical training may entail certain changes in the training of girl cadets, the release added.