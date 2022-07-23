Good Luck, Jerry gave me the chance to get into a world that is so different from mine, says Janhvi Kapoor

Subhash: Coincidentally this is your second time remaking a South Indian film where the actress in the original has scored big with critics. Is it intimidating doing roles that have already been sort of iconized?

Janhvi: It was a challenge for sure to reinterpret Nayanthara’s role in the Tamil Kolamavu Kokila. But I enjoyed it. With every role, the excitement comes from doing something new. With this film and character, I had the chance to get into a world that is so different from mine. My director Siddharth Sengupta gave a lot of importance to being as authentic as possible and living, eating, breathing like Jerry and understanding where she really came from, and also on understanding her language. So, I spent a lot of time with the dialect coaches. My co-stars were either from Bihar or Punjab. They were also very helpful in understanding my character’s psyche. So, I was very relaxed on the set. I guess it does feel daunting now, when people are reminding me of the original performance. But I think as an actor, it is interesting for me to give my own interpretation to such iconic characters and performances. This is my attempt at doing something they’ve done and adding something of my own to it. I hope people like it.

Subhash: Out of curiosity, if you had to pick one film of your mother's for a remake which would it be? Would you be scared of the comparisons?

Janhvi: I don’t have the audacity to pick any of her films and be in a remake. Because what she has done in every film of hers is fully untouchable. Any attempt to reinterpret them would fall really short.