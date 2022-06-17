Government on back foot with Agnipath scheme

After hastily announcing the Agnipath scheme in the name of employment generation, the union government was forced to take two steps back because protests broke out across the country against the four-year Army job programme.

Under this scheme, the soldiers will be recruited for just four years. Of the total annual recruits, only 25% will be allowed to continue for another 15 years under permanent commission. Aspirants between the ages of 17.5 years and 21 years will be eligible to apply and recruitment will be done twice a year. The move is aimed at making the armed forces leaner and reducing the defence pension bill.

However, after announcing the scheme on June 14, the government late on Thursday, June 16, announced that the government has increased the upper-age limit for recruitment under the "Agnipath" scheme to 23 years from 21 years for the year 2022- a one-time waiver.

The selected aspirants will go through six months’ training and will be deployed for 3.5 years. They will begin with a salary of ₹30,000and the in-hand amount would be Rs 21,000 Rs 9,000 would go to a corpus with an equal contribution from the government. It will go up to ₹40,000 by the end of the four-year service. At least 30% of their salary would be set aside under a savings programme, and the government will contribute an equal amount every month, and it will also accrue interest.