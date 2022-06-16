Agnipath scheme should be kept in abeyance, Congress asks government

Addressing a press conference, P. Chidambaram and Sachin Pilot said that retired defence officers have opposed the scheme and believe that many serving officers share the same reservations about it.



The Congress said, "given the situation on our borders, it is imperative that we have soldiers in our defence forces who are young, well-trained, motivated, happy, satisfied and assured of their future. The Agnipath scheme does not advance any of these objectives."



It is our duty to warn the country of the consequences of a hastily drawn up scheme. "We would urge the government to keep the Agnipath scheme in abeyance, hold wide consultations with serving and retired officers, and address the issues of quality, efficiency and economy without compromising on any of the three considerations," it added.



The party said that its concern is that the Agnipath soldier will be trained for six months and will serve for another 42 months when 75 per cent of the recruits will be discharged.



"It appears to us that the scheme makes a mockery of training; inducts into the defence forces an ill-trained and ill-motivated soldier; and discharges a disappointed and unhappy ex-soldier into the society," it added further.