Govt calls for caution after YouTube advert features its logo
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology, clarified that the use of government logos in YouTube ads should not be perceived as endorsements
In response to mounting concerns expressed by the public, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, has clarified that using government logos in YouTube ads should not be perceived as endorsements. The minister asked authorities to exercise greater caution when collaborating with private platforms for advertising campaigns.
The controversy arose after YouTube launched an ad campaign prominently featured on the front page of select national dailies, urging consumers to "trust only the real experts." The campaign included photographs and social media handles of individual influencers active on YouTube's platform, accompanied by the logo of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).
Critics raised concerns over the government seemingly endorsing specific influencers by including the MeitY logo in the advertisement. To address these apprehensions, Rajeev Chandrasekhar clarified in a tweet that the government's intention was not to endorse any particular person or social media platform. He emphasised that MeitY supports digital platforms in raising awareness about Safe and Trust And Accountable Internet, but such support should not be misconstrued as an endorsement.
Recognising the potential for misinterpretation and preventing any future confusion, Chandrasekhar advised private platforms to exercise more caution when using government logos in advocacy and awareness campaigns.
The controversy surrounding social media influencers has gained traction due to reports of fraudulent practices and misinformation within the industry. In response to these concerns, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had previously cautioned the public to remain vigilant.
Currently, the SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) does not have specific regulations in place for financial influencers. However, the regulatory body has urged such influencers to register themselves as investment advisers.
According to SEBI provisions, individuals involved in investment advice must possess certifications in financial planning, fund and asset management, portfolio management, or investment advisory services. These certifications can be obtained from organizations such as the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) or other recognized stock exchanges, provided they are accredited by NISM.
As the debate surrounding social media influencers and their impact on the public continues, regulators and the government is yet to announce specific measures to ensure transparency, accountability, and the protection of consumers in the digital realm.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines