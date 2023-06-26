Govt calls for caution after YouTube advert features its logo

Critics raised concerns over the government seemingly endorsing specific influencers by including the MeitY logo in the advertisement. To address these apprehensions, Rajeev Chandrasekhar clarified in a tweet that the government's intention was not to endorse any particular person or social media platform. He emphasised that MeitY supports digital platforms in raising awareness about Safe and Trust And Accountable Internet, but such support should not be misconstrued as an endorsement.

Recognising the potential for misinterpretation and preventing any future confusion, Chandrasekhar advised private platforms to exercise more caution when using government logos in advocacy and awareness campaigns.

The controversy surrounding social media influencers has gained traction due to reports of fraudulent practices and misinformation within the industry. In response to these concerns, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had previously cautioned the public to remain vigilant.