Twitter now tells advertisers to pay for verification or they can't run ads

After removing all legacy Blue check marks and asking individual users to pay for being verified, Elon Musk-run Twitter on Friday asked advertisers to either pay for the verification or they will not be able to run their ads on the platform.



Social media consultant Matt Navarra shared the letter sent by Twitter to advertisers, which read that starting April 21, "your account must have a verified checkmark or subscribe to either Twitter Blue or Verified Organisations to continue running ads on Twitter."



"Business accounts spending in excess of $1,000 per month already have gold checks or will soon, and they'll continue to enjoy access to advertising without interruption at this time," the company posted.