Govt in parliament: Rs 7257 Cr payment pending under MGNREGA, no data on pending wages

In response to a question asked by CPIM leader and Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam, MoS Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti told parliament that the government has to release Rs 2620 crores to West Bengal under the scheme.

Fund for BJP ruled Haryana under the scheme is minimum – only 8.05 crores, told Niranjan Jyoti.

The Minister also stated that there is a pending of wage materials worth 2537 crores.

On the question related to the number of workers and supervisors under the scheme with pending wages for more than three months, the government said that it does not have any data.

Reacting to it, Viswam while talking to NH said that “the pendency under MGNREGA has caused significant hardship on the people amidst the ongoing inflation.

“Further, the large pendency to states is a direct threat to their fiscal security and must be released immediately,” added Viswam.