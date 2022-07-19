Govt must overhaul key policies to deal with India turning into most populous nation on earth

Is the overpopulation a boon or a bane for India, and will we be able to convert its human resources to productive use? Experts say it could be a boon, but only if the people are involved in regulating it.

The topic has come into focus as India will be the world's most populous country in 2023, surpassing China. According to the latest World Population Prospects report, it may go up to 1.429 billion next year when China's would be 1.426 billion.

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres released the U.N. report on World Population Day last week and said that by November 15, it would reach an eight billion global population mark. It could grow to 8.5 billion in 2030 and 10.4 billion in 2100.

Those who support population growth believe it would supply low-cost labour, a valuable resource for India. They say it is positive, resulting in higher income, higher wages, and excellent export potential. India's population is young and multi-talented so it could be more productive.

Historically, it took many centuries for the global population to reach one billion. As regards India, from 23 crore Indians in 1901, the population growth was slow until 1951. In the next five decades, it shot up three times. The 2001 population census recorded 1.02 billion (102 crores). Globally, there are about 1.2 billion Hindus. India, which has a population of 1.4 billion, has 80 percent Hindus.