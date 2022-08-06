Govt that boasts of 'good governance' rushing to exit PSU banks, but why?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has put off plans to introduce a bill for privatisation of two public sector banks in the current session of Parliament. That does not mean she has abandoned the idea. The privatisation of the two banks, whose names she has not yet disclosed, is going to happen sooner or later.

But why is the Modi government so keen on privatising public sector banks? There could be two reasons: one, the Prime Minister feels ideologically compelled to create more and more space for private investors; two, he gets some more money to reduce the deficit in his government’s finances. Both are however extraneous reasons with nothing to do with performance.

The public sector banks are not doing so badly that their keys need to be handed over immediately to private redeemers.

Several public sector banks did trip on a number of loan accounts after the economic crisis of 2008. They also had obligations to fund core sector lending unlike private banks. They might have been also guilty of poor judgment. But have private banks not bungled? Have there been no frauds in advancing credit in private banks?