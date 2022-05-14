Govt will simply slap UAPA or NSA on perceived dissenters even if sedition law is struck off statute

In a batch of petitions challenging the law of sedition, contained in section 124A of the Indian Penal Code, the Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a slew of interim directions. Things came to a head because the Central government proposed to reconsider the law purportedly because the Prime Minister wanted it to be reviewed in the spirit of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

Just to provide more context, the court had first heard the petitions in July 2021 where the principle line of challenge was that the earlier judgment of the Supreme Court in Kedar Nath vs State of Bihar (1962) which had upheld validity of section 124A IPC was not good law anymore. The Central government was asked to file its response to the petitions. If it failed to do so by that time, the matters were to be taken up in April 2022.

The court ultimately granted the Centre time till May 5, but it sought additional time again. Notably, on this date, the Attorney General of India differed on the stand of the Central government (which was being represented by the Solicitor General) and stated that while the law was constitutional, it would be necessary to lay down guidelines to prevent misuse of law.

The Central government, on the other hand, orally argued the law was fine as it is.