Law of Sedition: What explains the PM’s sudden U turn and change of heart?

Three years after the Prime Minister and the Home Minister slammed the Congress for promising to repeal the law of sedition in its manifesto—and barely two days after the Government argued that there was nothing wrong with the law-the PM had a change of heart.

The 1962 judgment by a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court upholding the law was binding and it continued to be a good law and needed no reconsideration, the Government had told the court last week.

In 2019 Congress was criticised for proposing repeal of the sedition law. Arun Jaitley said the Congress party was under the influence of Naxalites and jihadis and did not deserve a single vote for suggesting to scrap the sedition law. The Congress manifesto, declared Amit Shah, the then BJP President, would bring smile to terrorists and separatists and would lower the morale of the armed forces.

When therefore on Monday this week the Union of India filed an affidavit to declare that it intended to review the law, it was a dramatic and astonishing U turn. Surprisingly, or not so surprisingly, the affidavit added gratuitously that Prime Minister Modi had “expressed clear and unequivocal views in favour of protecting civil liberties, respect for human rights and believed that outdated colonial laws had no place in the country”.

The three-page affidavit added, again gratuitously, that PM Modi is cognizant of the various views on the subject and was in favour of shedding the colonial baggage that had passed its utility.