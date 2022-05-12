PUCL welcomes SC’s order in sedition law case; urges review of UAPA, other repressive laws

The Peoples Union for Civil Liberties has welcomed Supreme Court’s order issued on Wednesday in the petition filed by it, Major-General SG Vombatkere (Retired) and other petitioners challenging the constitutional validity of Section 124-A of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

“The order of the Supreme Court is a significant landmark in the struggle against sedition law which began with the arrest of freedom fighters like Gandhi and Tilak in colonial times to the arrest and conviction for life of PUCL vice president Binayak Sen, the conviction of PUCL UP office bearer and journalist Seema Azad, as well as the filing of cases against PUCL national secretary Sudha Bharadwaj and PUCL Jharkhand member the late Fr. Stan Swamy and many others under draconian laws such as sedition and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA),” a statement issued by PUCL general secretary V Suresh and president of its Rajasthan chapter Kavita Srivastava said.

PUCL welcomed the SC’s order that ‘it will be appropriate not to use this provision of law till further re-examination is over’.

However, it noted that even in cases where the Supreme Court had in the past struck down provisions of the law, such as Section 66A of IT Act, they continued to be used by the government.

It vowed to assist those who were booked under sedition in states and to monitor whether all state governments were complying with the SC orders.

PUCL also expressed hope that that the Supreme Court would examine the constitutionality of the UAPA as well as other repressive laws.