Gujarat Files: Gujarat BJP gets ready for election

Avid Gujarat watchers are not surprised at the arrest of Jignesh Mevani by Assam Police and the plea by Gujarat Government to withdraw a case against Hardik Patel. While sceptics continue to wonder if AAP will damage BJP more in the election and if Hardik Patel can afford to quit the Congress, all out efforts are on to weaken and demoralize the Congress and sow doubts and confusion in its ranks ahead of the election due later this year.

Mevani, a Congress-backed independent Gujarat legislator and a Dalit activist, lawyer and former journalist, was arrested by Assam Police in a midnight swoop on April 21 from the circuit house in Palanpur,district headquarters of Banaskantha. He was brought to Ahmedabad in a police vehicle and flown to Assam allegedly for tweeting against the Prime Minister.

The tweet so offended one Arup Dey, an executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Council at Kokrajhar, that he filed a police complaint on April 19. And the offence was deemed to be so serious that Assam Police flew to Gujarat immediately and arrested the legislator.