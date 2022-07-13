'Gujarat model' sinks in chaos ensuing heavy rains; 14 people killed in south Gujarat; netizens react

People Parts of south Gujarat and Kutch-Saurashtra regions received very heavy showers in last 24 hours leaving 14 people dead, while over 31,000 were evacuated so far this rainy season, officials said on Wednesday.

Three national highways in Kutch, Navsari and Dang districts were blocked due to damage caused by rains. Fifty-one state highways and over 400 panchayat roads have also been damaged, state Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi told reporters.

"Fourteen people lost their lives in the last 24 hours. Nine of the deaths were due to drowning," he said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has directed the administration to carry out a survey of the affected districts at the earliest so that people do not have to wait for long for cash and other reliefs to compensate for damages caused due to the rainfall, he said.

In four hours between 6 and 10 am on Wednesday, parts of Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Dang and Amreli received downpour between 47 mm and 88 mm, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red alert', predicting heavy rains during the next 24 hours in the districts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat.