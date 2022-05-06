Gujarat ready to pay compensation to over 100,000 families for Covid deaths

The Gujarat Government, which till January this year maintained that the state had recorded just 10,000 Covid deaths, was forced to admit in February that it had disbursed compensation for Covid deaths to 82,605 families. It conceded that it had received 1,02,000 claims and had rejected roughly 9,000 of them. The number of children orphaned by death of parents due to Covid in the state, it submitted, was 5,867.

If more proof was indeed needed to establish that the state government is in the business of hiding facts, it came in March when the state government set aside an additional Rs.585 Crores for paying compensation. Calculations suggest the state government is getting ready to eventually pay compensation to as many as 1.17 lakh families.

Opacity of information is one of the legacies of the ‘Gujarat model’ promoted by PM Narendra Modi as the state’s chief minister. The state government did everything to hide the actual number of Covid deaths, forcing next of kin of the victims to approach the Supreme Court.

When the apex court directed that a compensation of Rs.4,00,000 per head be paid, the Gujarat Government had demurred. It would exhaust the disasater relief funds, it pleaded. It finally agreed to an amount of Rs.50,000 when the court insisted on some monetary compensation. Could the state have cut down on other extravagant expenditure is a question that nobody has asked.