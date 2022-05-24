Gyanvapi mosque: Suit being heard in Varanasi legally unsustainable under Places of Worship Act, 1991

A Hindi couplet by an unknown writer has been going viral on social media recently. Its English translation goes thus, “Birds feed on grains at the temple, and drink water at the mosque/I have heard that Radha’s stole is sewn by one Salma Begum/One Rafi used to sing ‘Raghupati Raghav’ at all gatherings/One Premchand used to recite ‘Idgah’ to children/…Where others would see Hindu or Muslim, I see the human in them…”

This aptly describes the idea of a secular India.

Recently, the Supreme Court refused to put a stay on the videographic survey of the ‘Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal’ at the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex, ordered by a Varanasi civil court. The survey of the complex was challenged citing the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

The legislation was enacted during the term of Indian National Congress-led Union Government in 1991 in light of the Ram janmabhoomi rath yatra which had led to a lot of communal disharmony.

The relevance of this legislation has been brought into fresh relief owing to the new suit filed for the change in religious character of the mosque by claiming that a ‘shivalinga’ has been uncovered at the site.

Hence, it becomes important to understand what the relevant provisions of the Act are, as well as its constitutional validity, in light of the new dispute.