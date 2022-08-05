Halla Bol: Congress party to protest against inflation today
The Indian National Congress will be holding a “Halla Bol” protest in Delhi on Friday against inflation and price rise
The Indian National Congress will be holding a “Halla Bol” protest on Friday against inflation and price rise. MPs and senior leaders will take out marches to hold the Centre accountable for increasing prices on food and essential items- “Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan” and “Prime Minister House Gherao”, according to Hindustan Times.
Since the Parliament is in session, the issue of price rise has been raised in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha multiple times by Opposition members. But the government ignored it till last week, only to later give responses that did not even acknowledge the growing inflation in the country.
But the Congress is ready to take on the government. Haryana Youth Congress posted on social media, “We are not frightened, Congress will continue to raise the voice of every class of people that bears the attack of the 'Modi-Made Disaster'. Tomorrow, There will be 'Halla Bol' Against the rising inflation, unemployment, and heavy GST levied on India.”
Similarly, Himachal Pradesh Congress also tweeted, “Tomorrow there will be a Halla Bol... Against rising inflation, unemployment and the GST on the plate. Raise the voice of the people, come with the Congress. Silly Modinomics.”
