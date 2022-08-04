Walmart lays off 200 corporate employees amid rising inflation

At the same time, the company is "further investing in key areas like e-commerce, technology, health & wellness, supply chain, and advertising sales and creating new roles to support our growing number of services", the statement added.



The news of layoffs at Walmart came as after the company recently slashed its profit outlook due to inflation.



The global macro-economic condition, especially rising inflation, has hit other retail giants like Target and Best Buy too, who cut profit targets.



Amazon has also reduced its direct workforce by nearly 1 lakh, the largest sequential drop in its history, primarily at its fulfillment centres and distribution network.