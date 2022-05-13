Has Uttar Pradesh DGP Goel’s proximity with Akhilesh led to his ouster?

A terse message for Home Department on Wednesday night declared the transfer of Uttar Pradesh DGP Mukul Goel. A transfer is nothing new in government services, but the language used by the state Home Department in its statement shocked all. The statement said that UP DGP was removed for "neglecting official work and not taking interest in departmental work.''

The reaction came immediately. Former bureaucrat and author Anil Swaroop said in his tweet: “As a former civil servant I have often wondered how someone who is selected for such posts can so suddenly start “disobeying orders’ and/or stops taking interest in work. It does not work that way.”

The transfer order came as a bolt from the blue. No one was expecting that DGP could be transferred that too because Goel was brought from central deputation before assembly elections and was given the charge of the police. Moreover, during his tenure the BJP registered a big victory. He was to retire in 2024 and everyone was expecting long innings from him.

Then what happened that led to his exit?