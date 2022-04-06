Allahabad HC summons UP DGP in contempt case

It also expressed its disappointment with the state as it did not care to file an affidavit to inform the court that the official had retired.



The court observed: "Once, the notice has been issued, it is obvious that the opposite party who is state, has knowledge about the orders of this court and it is expected from the officers to comply with the orders of this Court in letter and spirit. In such a pitiable condition, it is unfortunate that a poor litigant who is contesting his right before the Court and after succeeding, has failed to get the benefit of judgment due to delaying and unscrupulous tactics adopted by the officers. This results in harassment and waste of valuable time of the litigant in rushing to Court to get order executed. The 'moral attitude of the authorities in complying with the order of Writ Court also results in wastage of precious time of Court."